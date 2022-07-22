Bihar youth found murdered

NAGERCOIL

A Bihar youth, who was working with a fibre manufacturing unit near here was found murdered on Friday.

The police said a group of youth from Bihar are working in the unit at Saamithoppu belonging to Valan of nearby Chiththankudiyiruppu. When two Bihar workers, who were staying in a small shed near the factory did not turn up for work on Friday, watchman of the unit went to the shed, which had been locked from outside.

When he saw through the window, Nanak Shah, 32, of Bihar, who reported for work seven months ago, was found murdered. The assailant had crushed his head with a stone.

Since Ramesh, also from Bihar, who was staying along with him, was missing, the Thenthaamaraikkulam police suspect that he could have murdered Shah and escaped.

The police have registered a case.