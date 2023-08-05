August 05, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran has issued a series of guidelines/checklist for the local bodies to be followed in issuance of entry fee tickets for tourist vehicles arriving in the district.

Following complaints of rampant collection of entry fees by unauthorised persons in many pockets of the district especially near shrines and tourist spots, the Collector conducted a probe on July 14 in which Tahsildars and other officials from the Revenue and other departments attended.

The Collector said that on many occasions, the collection of entry fee resulted in hindrance to free flow of traffic.

The Collector directed that no entry/exit fee shall be allowed unless a resolution to that effect was passed by the local body concerned.

The fee fixed by the local body authorities should be displayed on banners which should be visible to the tourists.

There were complaints of extra fees being collected and also allegations of non-issuance of receipts. In some locations, the receipts were issued in hand written format.

The Collector said that from now on, only those authorised by the local body should collect fee from tourist vehicles and the person should display a badge on his/her shirt.

The local body authorities should purchase handheld devices for issuance of printed receipts to the vehicles entering the district. “There shall be no more hand written receipts issued under any circumstances,” Mr Vishnu Chandran said in his order that the rates entered in the handheld devices would be decided by the local bodies.

The Collector said that under no circumstances, other rates should be entered in the devices. He directed the officers in the divisions to have a surveillance on the toll collections and file reports at periodic intervals.

