Big neem tree falls in rain, power supply disrupted

MADURAI

02 September 2020 21:59 IST

A big neem tree on the veterinary polyclinic campus in Tallakulam was uprooted following rain which lashed from Tuesday night to the early hours of Wednesday.

The tree fell on a power line, disrupting electricity supply to the hospital and adjoining government offices of the Animal Husbandry department. It also blocked the entrance to the polyclinic.

A source from the department said had the tree fell during working hours, many lives would have been lost. Without power supply and lack of a power generator, the services at the veterinary hospital was also affected. The veterinarians were unable to take scans or X-rays. Vaccines stocked in the fridge were shifted to another centre for safe keeping.

“Senior officials from the department, including the Joint Director, had informed the Public Works Department that the neem tree could fall anytime. However, despite repeated requests, no action was taken,” the source said.

Joint Director R. Rajathilagan said they had informed the PWD about the fallen tree in the morning. "Power supply is yet to return. They have promised to clear the area by Thursday morning,” he said.