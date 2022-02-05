‘Big names did not bring prosperity’

PERIYAKULAM

05 February 2022 19:55 IST

Periyakulam cries for better civic facilities

Though Theni is the district headquarters, Periyakulam used to be the town with better facilities - the Government District Headquarters Hospital is here and it is the first municipality in the State to get underground drainage system way back in 1967.

It is the hometown of former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam. His brother O. Raja was the Municipal Chairman from 2011 -16. But people here say big names did not translate into big projects. Though Mr. Panneerselvam brought a Government Engineering College in Bodinayakanur where he won the Assembly elections (Periyakulam is a reserved constituency) beating Thanga Tamilselvan of the DMK, he didn’t even bring an arts college to his hometown. This is just one example of how Periyakulam remained ignored, people say.

After Theni became district headquarters and later housed Government Medical College, doctors from Periyakulam GH are deputed there. So people are referred to that hospital, much to the inconvenience of residents. Those who are posted in Periyakulam GH must discharge their duties only here, says M. Ramachandran, District Secretariate Member of CPI(M).

The new municipal council must also make efforts to prevent sewage mixing into Varahanadhi and solve the age-old problem of stray cattle menace.

As good as Siruvani

Times were when Sothuparai dam water was comparable to Siruvani water in taste. Now, it is not so because of an antique purification plant. So the new municipal council must modernise it and ensure daily drinking water supply in Periyakulam.

The Municipal Maternity Home on Vaigai Dam Road must also be modernised so that it can serve more people.

Flats must be constructed on the municipal land in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar. An youngster, M. Madhankumar, is contesting here on behalf of the party, says Mr. Ramachandran.

Other DMK allies VCK is contesting in two wards, and AIFB in one. But a clear picture on candidates will be known only on Monday evening, after the withdrawal of candidatures.