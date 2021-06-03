‘Big library in Madurai will be a boon to southern districts’

Madurai

03 June 2021 21:42 IST

Academicians, scholars and various other sections of the society have welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement on Thursday of establishing a state-of-the-art library in Madurai.

Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan welcomed the announcement of the establishment of a world class library in Madurai, saying that it would hugely benefit the students rom rural pockets of Madurai. The absence of a well-stocked library was one of the major issues faced by students and research scholars of Madurai. “There is currently no library in Madurai which has all the important historical books or books of international authors. So, the establishment of this library will benefit the student community,” he added.

President of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry N. Jegatheesan said that the library, which would be established at a cost of ₹70 crore, would help students in southern districts to prepare well for various competitive examinations.

State coordinator of Save Higher Education Movement R. Murali said such a library in Madurai was a boon not only to Madurai but also to the southern districts. He said Madurai was the land of Sangam Tamil and hoped that an exclusive section for Tamil would be set up within the library after getting expert opinion from senior academicians. Once it was set up, it would help students and the general public to a great extent, he said.