Bid to tarnish his name, says former Minister’s wife

01 June 2021 22:52 IST

In a twist to the sexual abuse case lodged against former AIADMK minister Manikandan by a Malaysia national woman in Chennai two days ago, his wife M. Vasanthi preferred a complaint against the foreigner with the police in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

The woman, an actor, had claimed that Mr. Manikandan lived with her for a few years in a house in Besant Nagar, Chennai, promising to marry her. He, however, did not keep his word.

Following this, Adyar police rregistered a case under five IPC Sections including rape, causing miscarriage without woman's consent, attempt to murder and IT Act.

Two police teams were formed to probe into the case. Police visited Mr. Manikandan’s house at Anna Nagar in Madurai and at Ramanathapuram. However, he was not there.

Under such circumstances, Mr. Manikandan's wife visited the police here and lodged a complaint claiming that the woman had levelled false allegations to tarnish the image of the ex-minister.

Superintendent of Police E. Karthik said that as a case had been registered by Chennai police, the petition from the former minister’s wife too would be forwarded to them.