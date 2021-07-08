‘Bid to stifle democratic voice’

The death of tribal rights activist, Stan Swamy, was only an attempt to stifle the voice of democracy by the Centre. However, this would not stop the democratic forces from voicing their dissent against the wrong policies of the Centre, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, P. Suganthy.

Addressing a meeting to condemn the death of Fr. Stan Swamy, she said that the aged activist was in jail for two years for creating awareness among the tribal youths about their right over the forest land. He was denied bail despite his old age and deteriorating health condition.

“The Centre thinks that by letting such activists die in jail will send a strong message to threaten people who were protesting for various rights. But, the actual awakening among the people about their rights will start from now on,” she said.

They urged the Centre to release all the tribal people who had protested for their right over forest land in Jharkhand.

Cadre of CPI (M) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi took part in the protests held at several places in the district.