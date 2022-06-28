Bid to steal money from ATM
An unidentified person attempted to break open the cash chest of an automated teller machine (ATM) of a nationalised bank in Manamadurai in the district in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police said the unidentified person could succeed in opening only the front metal cover of the cash chest at the ATM kiosk set up near the new bus stand. He attempted to open the chest in vain and left the spot.
Manamadurai police, who have registered a case, are trying to identify the accused with the help of the images obtained through the CCTV cameras installed at the kiosk.
