GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bid to smuggle 6.79 lakh painkiller pills to Sri Lanka

February 05, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Srikrishna L 2193

Marine Police and the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) in Rameswaram jointly arrested a man and seized 6.79 lakh sleeping pills from his possession. The team also impounded a fibre boat at Periapattinam on Sunday.

Officials said that following a specific input, the teams were on the lookout for the suspect. When the accused was about to board the waiting fibre boat at Periapattinam, Pudukudiyuruppu south sea area, with the pills, he was secured. He was identified as A. Mohamed Meerashah of East Street Periapattinam.

The team seized the sleeping pills and a mobile phone. Further investigation was on.

A senior officer, who was part of the investigations said the accused was about to venture into the sea and handover the pills to an agent. “We are in the process of gathering more information,” he added.

The sleeping pills were in great demand in Sri Lanka and the tablets were sold in black market at a premium.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.