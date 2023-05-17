May 17, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The police have arrested three persons for allegedly stocking imported chemical fertilizer in a salt godown here in an apparent attempt to smuggle and sell it in the black market.

Police said surprise check was conducted in a salt godown at Mullakkaadu near here on Wednesday following information about the illegal stocking of 130 tonnes of potash imported from Russia via VOC Port, Thoothukudi. Besides seizing the ₹90 lakh-worth chemical fertilizer, the police also arrested T. Madhavan, 35, of Muthaiahpuram, K. Mathiyalagan, 55, of Paulpandi Nagar and A. Kombaiah, 35, of Vallanaadu.

During investigation, police found that 33,663 tonnes of bulk potash from Russia was imported to the VOC Port a couple of days ago by Indian Potash Limited. When the chemical nutrient was being taken in lorries to a nearby godown for packing to be sent to the authorized fertilizer dealers in various districts, three lorries with the potash were driven to a private salt godown in Mullakkaadu instead of going to the godown where the packing was going on.

“The potash taken to the salt godown has been packed by the saltpan workers in the bags carrying the name of another leading company involved in fertilizer manufacturing. Even before this smuggled potash was taken to Kalakkad in Tirunelveli district, the police seized the chemical nutrient with 3 lorries,” said the police.

Following information, Personal Assistant to Collector (Agriculture) Rani and Assistant Director of Agriculture (Quality Control) S. Kannan inspected the seized potash.

Further investigations are on.