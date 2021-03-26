Bid to show black flag to CM; police detain 53 persons

Police arrested 53 persons belonging to denotified communities when they tried to show black flag to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami near Kovilpatti on Friday night in protest against the reservation given to Vanniyars.

Members of the denotified communities are staging a number of agitations against the Tamil Nadu Government for having given 10.50% reservation for Vanniyar in education and employment even before the State Government’s caste-based census was completed. Besides erecting black flags in their areas, the denotified community members are showing black flag to the AIADMK candidates as they come to their place for canvassing votes.

Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V. M. Rajalakshmi cannot enter most of the villages in Melaneelithanallur union under the Sankarankovil (Reserved) for electioneering as Thevar community families are living in large number in these hamlets.

When Mr. Palaniswami was about to campaign on Friday night at Kayathar under the Kovilpatti Assembly segment where the ruling party has fielded again Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju, members of the denotified community were waiting near Inammaniyaachi bus-stop to show black flag to the Chief Minister.

As they started demonstrating against the Chief Minister with black flags even before he was about to arrive at the spot, the police removed 53 persons.

“The AIADMK government, by giving 10.50% reservation to Vanniyars, has betrayed us (denotified communities) with 93 sub-sects. Hence, we’ll register our protest wherever he (Chief Minister) goes for electioneering. We’ll continue our agitation in Tirunelveli also on Saturday (March 27) when he is scheduled to come for election campaign,” said Chockalingam, one of the protestors.