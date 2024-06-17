ADVERTISEMENT

Bid to sell elephant tusks in Dindigul district, three held

Published - June 17, 2024 07:16 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193

Three persons were arrested for attempt to sell the tusks of an elephant that was found dead in Palani forests in Dindigul district in January.

The Forest Department received specific inputs about the movement of some people who were likely to make a huge profit from the sale of the two tusks.

A senior official said on Monday that the surveillance on the three suspects led to the arrest of Raman, 53, of Pannaikadu, Somasundaram, 49, of Kannivadi and Ganesan, 59, of Palani.

Based on the confession of Raman, forest officials discovered that the accused gained entry into the reserve forest area in Balasamudram near Palani to fetch honey in January. As he was moving inside, he spotted a 12-year-old male elephant dead in the forest and took away the two tusks.

After a discussion with the other two men, Raman planned to sell them for a huge price to a person through an agent. At this point, the forest officials secured the three men and seized the tusk. The three were booked under various sections of the Wildlife Prevention Act of 1972. Further investigation was on.

