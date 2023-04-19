HamberMenu
Bid to sell conch, six held

April 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Forest personnel have arrested six persons for trying to sell ‘valampuri changu’ (right-handed conch).

Following information that one Shannmugam of Ervadi near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district had ‘valampuri changu’ in his house, the forest personnel raided his house on Wednesday and seized two conches. When the forest personnel came to know that Shanmugam was trying to sell it through Sooriyan, 75 and Arumugam of Ervadi, Praveen, 38, Rajan, 44 and Saravanan, 38, of Tenkasi, and Veeraperumal, 47, of Tirunelveli, all of them were arrested from the house of Shanmugam.

Since the conch is considered auspicious and there is a belief that keeping it in the ‘puja room’ would bring wealth, demand for right-handed conch is high even though possession of it is against law.

