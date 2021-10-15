Bid to burn Modi’s effigy; 20 held

Thoothukudi

15 October 2021 19:57 IST

Police have arrested 20 persons as they attempted to burn the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against the mowing down of farmers in Lakhmipur in Uttar Pradesh allegedly by a Union Minister’s son and demanding the withdrawal of Farm Laws here on Friday.

As the United Farmers’ Front had announced that its members would burn the effigy of Mr. Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath across the country in protest against the killing of farmers, its members led, by its coordinator Krishnamurthy gathered near the Post and Telegraph Office here on Friday and tried to burn the effigy of Mr. Modi.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the police could thwart the attempt, the agitators burnt the portraits of the Prime Minister, Mr. Amit Sha and Mr. Yogi Adityanath while raising slogans in support of their demands.

Subsequently, the police arrested 20 persons.