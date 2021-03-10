Bid to burgle gold finance company near Madurai

The burglars however, fled when an alarm went off

Unidentified persons attempted to burgle a private gold finance company in T. Kallupatti on Tuesday but fled the scene after the anti-burglary alarm went off.

The police said the accused had cut open the iron rods of a window on the rear side of the finance company, located on the first floor of a building. They used a hack-saw blade to cut the rods and got into the chamber where the gold was kept. However, when they attempted to lay their hands on the locker, the anti-burglary alarm went off. The accused immediately escaped from the spot.

After the alert was sent to the company’s headquarters in Kerala, the branch manager, P. Karuppasamy (26) rushed to the branch and informed police. Since the burglars could not open the lockers, the valuables were intact, the police said.

The police suspect that someone who knew about the layout of the branch made the attempt. A forensic team inspected the scene of crime.

T. Kallupatti police are investigating.