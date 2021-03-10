Bid to burgle gold finance company near Madurai

Unidentified persons attempted to burgle a private gold finance company in T. Kallupatti on Tuesday but fled the scene after the anti-burglary alarm went off.
The police said the accused had cut open the iron rods of a window on the rear side of the finance company, located on the first floor of a building. They used a hack-saw blade to cut the rods and got into the chamber where the gold was kept. However, when they attempted to lay their hands on the locker, the anti-burglary alarm went off. The accused immediately escaped from the spot.
After the alert was sent to the company’s headquarters in Kerala, the branch manager, P. Karuppasamy (26) rushed to the branch and informed police. Since the burglars could not open the lockers, the valuables were intact, the police said.
The police suspect that someone who knew about the layout of the branch made the attempt. A forensic team inspected the scene of crime.
T. Kallupatti police are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath