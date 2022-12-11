Bid to burgle ATM in Aruppukottai

December 11, 2022 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Aruppukottai

Unidentified persons attempted to break open the cash chest of an ATM on Pandalgudi Road here past Saturday midnight.

The police said that the accused fled the scene as the anti-burglary alarm went off at around 12.30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police found that the accused had broken open the top portion of the ATM machine. However, they could not open the cash chest of the ATM of State Bank near Ammankoil.

The police have picked up a suspect from the neighbourhood with the help of video footage of the closed-circuit television camera installed in the ATM kiosk.

House burgled

Meanwhile, unidentified persons stole ₹ 1.03 lakh and 20 grams of gold from the locked house of M. Rasaiya (73) in Kariyapatti.

The police said that the elderly man and his family members left the house in Ceylon Colony on Friday morning. However, when her daughter came to the house, she found that the front door of the house and that off almirah were left open ajar. When the family rushed to the house, they found the valuables missing.

The police said that none of the doors or the almirah was broken open but was opened with the keys left in the house.

Since the incident occurred with two hours gap after the family left the house, the police suspect that someone who was familiar with the movement of the family would have been involved in the crime. Kariyapatti police are investigating.