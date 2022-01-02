Bid to break open ATM fails; accused lands in police net

Madurai City Police have arrested S. Yazin Ali (25) of Teppakkulam for attempting to break open an ATM machine here in the small hours of Sunday.

The police said that Yasin Ali had attempted to break open the ATM machine of State Bank of India near Kuruvikaran Salai at around 2.40 a.m. However, the anti-burglary alarm alerted the SBI headquarters in Mumbai.

The officials there in turn alerted the Madurai city police control room.

A team of police personnel including special Sub Inspector Krishnan, constable Kannan and two-wheeler patrol team constables Balakrishnan and Shiva Ganesh rushed to the ATM. However, the suspect had escaped.

Later, the police acted swiftly and went through the video footage of the closed circuit television camera installed at the ATM kiosk.

They identified the accused and arrested Yasin Ali at around 4.15 am at Keezha Santhapetti Mosque Street.