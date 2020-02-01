Bicycles worth ₹4 crore distributed to 10,168 students

“Over 1000 students are receiving coaching for NEET and JEE exams in the eight government-run coaching centres in Theni district. Though the State government’s stand is against NEET, due to present circumstances, the government has taken steps to equip the students to face competitive exams,” said Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who distributed bicycles worth ₹4.02 crore to 10,168 students in the district in the presence of Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, here on Saturday.

He said the State government has earmarked over ₹28,000 crore for school education department in the current financial year. “About 43,587 new teachers have been appointed in the last eight years and 1,800 schools have been upgraded. The government has also launched a dedicated channel ‘kalvi’ for education,” he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam said that the State has been ranked first in the entire country in school and higher education. Tamil Nadu has the highest percentage of enrollment in higher education which is 49%, he said and added that 77 new colleges have been inaugurated in the past eight years.

The government has introduced 14 beneficial schemes for the welfare of school going students. He said that in Theni district over 1.8 lakh free laptops have been distributed to students apart from free books to 1.6 lakh students and free uniforms to 1.3 lakh students.