Bicycles distributed to students in Tirunelveli

July 15, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Saturday distributed free bicycles to 13,918 students of 109 schools as part of the 121st birth anniversary celebration of Chief Minister K. Kamaraj.

Mr. Appavu said education was accessible only to the creamy layer of society during the colonial era. Only after Lord Macaulay’s efforts in 1835 to make education accessible to all, the schools opened their doors to children from all sections of society. After women got the right to vote in 1921, the Dravidian movement gave a lot of thrust to their education, which opened the doors for them at all levels of employment.

He claimed that when the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile Madras Presidency, C. Rajagopalachari, closed over 6,000 schools saying that students should learn the occupation of their parents, Kamaraj reopened all them on becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He also opened 4,000 more schools proportionate to the population of villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moreover, he introduced the mid-day meal scheme to attract children to schools, which revolutionised the education system of Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Appavu recalled.

He said the late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, recognised the contribution of Kamaraj to the all-round development of Tamil Nadu, especially in the field of education, by establishing Kamaraj University in Madurai. Now, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had further strengthened school education by introducing smart classrooms, breakfast in government schools and ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme ensuring disbursal of monthly assistance to girl students.

The Speaker also honoured the winners of district-level elocution, verse writing and essay competitions with cash awards and certificates and the heads of high and higher secondary schools for achieving cent per cent pass in the last public examination.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju participated in the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.