Bicycles distributed to 1,665 students

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 17, 2022 19:43 IST

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Chakkarapani distributing free bi-cycles to students at a school near Oddanchathiram on Wednesday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R.Sakkarapani distributed free bicycles here on Wednesday.

As many as 1,665 students of government schools at Kallimandayam, Kokkarakalvasu, Keeranur, Korikkadavu, Kothayam, Thalaiyuthu, Thoppampatti, Manjanaickenpatti, Chatrapatti in Oddanchatram constituency of Dindigul district received the bicycles, says a press release.

A total of 20,805 bicycles would be distributed to students in this district.

Teachers would be trained to raise the standard of education imparted to students, he said and noted that ₹36.896 crore had been allocated to the School Education Department as per the budget estimates for 2022-23.

He said that Dindigul should emerge on top with a good pass percentage in the academic year 2022-23. He urged students to study with a goal and make their parents and teachers proud. He said the Chief Minister would be inaugurating a scheme to provide snacks to students between Class I and V.

Palani Revenue Divisional Officer Sivakumar and Oddanchatram Tahsildar Muthusamy were present.

