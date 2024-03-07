Bhoothapandi Government Hospital to get solar water heater system

March 07, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

While the Government Hospital at Bhoothapandi in Kanniyakumari district is to be provided with solar water heater system for the benefit of inpatients, the Government Hospital at Colachel is to get a refurbished operation theatre with new theatre table and operation theatre lamps.

Announcing this at the District Health Forum meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday, District Revenue Officer J. Balasubramnaian said the proposals received from nine taluk-level health forums of Kanniyakumari district were placed before the District Health Forum meeting held on December 15, 2022 for discussion.

Subsequently, the District Health Forum finalised some of the proposals and submitted them to the State Health Forum headed by the Minister for Public Health. The State Health Forum that met in Chennai in March last cleared three proposals submitted by the Kanniyakumari District Health Forum.

Accordingly, the Bhoothapandi Government Hospital would get a solar water heater system for supplying hot water to patients, especially in-patients. The new facility would be of great help to patients, Mr. Balasubramanian said.

He also said the Government Hospital at Colachel would get a new operation theatre table and operation theatre lamps.

“Moreover, the State Health Forum has cleared our proposals for strengthening infrastructure facilities in Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam,” said Mr. Balasubramanian, while appealing to the taluk-level health forum to discuss and submit more constructive proposals for improving health services in the district, particularly to the rural population of Kanniyakumari district.

Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth donated infrared thermometers to be used in the hospitals of the district.

Nagercoil Mayor R. Magesh, MLAs N. Thalavai Sundaram and S. Rajesh Kumar, Dean, Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam, Prince Pius and others participated in the meeting.