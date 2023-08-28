Bhoomi puja for construction of new zone office in Madurai performed

August 28, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - MADURAI

Bhoomi puja for construction of a new building for the zone 1 office (east) of Madurai Corporation was performed here on Sunday. According to a press release, Registration & Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy presided over the ceremony held at the site located in Surveyor Colony-Sambakulam intersection in Ward 11 of Madurai Corporation.

The engineers said that the building would have ground floor plus two floors with 14,654 square feet of carpet area. The estimated cost would be around ₹4 crore. The office would have exclusive rooms for conference, zone chairman, computer section, waiting hall for the visitors and among others.

Currently, the zone office 1 (east) is functioning from Anaiyur and the officials said that the new zone office would be ideal for the public to visit.

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, zone chairman Vasuki Sasikumar and other officials from the engineering department participated in the ceremony.