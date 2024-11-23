 />

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Agro Food Trade Centre sign MoU to solve challenges faced by farmers

Published - November 23, 2024 11:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
An exhibition on agricultural and traditional products was held in Madurai on Saturday.

An exhibition on agricultural and traditional products was held in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Agro Food Trade Centre, Madurai, on Saturday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to solve the various challenges faced by the farmers. The MOU was signed during the sixth State conference of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh held at Agro Food Trade Centre.

Agro Food Trade Centre introduced an electronic platform ‘eSHED’ for direct marketing of agri products by farmers to processors to get a fair market rate. The Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S. Rethinavelu and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh National General Secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra were present.

More than 700 people attended the conference.

Elaborating on the MoU, the members said that this will help the farmers and the processors understand each other’s needs and the limitations. The middle men services will be reduced, they said. An exhibition on agricultural and traditional products was also held at the event.

Earlier, addressing media persons, the office bearers of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said that they had made representations to the MPs about the issues pertaining to the genetically modified crops. They said that the farmers were not getting the input credit for GST. Farmers should get the appropriate relief. There were irregularities in paddy procurement in Tamil Nadu and this should be set right. The Centre and the State governments should work together to implement river linking projects, they said.

