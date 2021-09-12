Bharati’s sacrifices should be taken to next generation: Nirmala Seetharaman

The poet’s strength was like a diamond, she says

Only when Mahakavi Subramania Bharati’s poems are taken to the next generation through academic curricula, more and more youth of the country would be able to visualise the poet’s strengths, according to Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Seetharaman.

Speaking at the 100th death anniversary of the poet at the Manimandapam here, she said poverty and victimisation by people around him never appeared to have blocked his goals. The poet, who died at the age of 38, displayed his strength through his poems and songs.

When the country had still not won independence, Bharathi’s articles set the tone for social justice and patriotism. People, who belittled him with sarcastic remarks, made him strong like a diamond.

On an emotional note, she said that she considered herself blessed to stand in the birthplace of the late poet and address the people. The poet had commendably brought in fame to his mother tongue (Tamil) in the last century itself and urged the people to follow his footsteps in the true spirit.

She appealed to Collector K. Senthil Raj to examine the modalities for dissemination of the poet’s writings to children and agreed to extend all help. She also suggested conducting competitions on the writings and articles of the poet for children at regular intervals .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Tamil Chair in the memory of the Mahakavi at Kasi Viswa Vidyalaya University, she recalled.

The Minister released the books of the Mahakavi, which was received by Union Minister of State L Murugan. Former Minister and MLA Kadambur S. Raju also participated.

The dignitaries garlanded the bronze bust of Bharati installed at the Manimandapam built in 1947 and unveiled by the then West Bengal Governor C. Rajagopalachari.