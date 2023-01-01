ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatidasan varsity student is Ms RYLA

January 01, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary Club of Madurai West organised a leadership training programme for college students in Madurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ms Jane Oviya, a student from Bharatidasan University, Tiruchi, bagged the Miss RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) title and Thirumalai Vasan from Madura College Madurai was awarded Mr RYLA here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the Rotary Club of Madurai West had organised a three-day FUtuReady RYLA for the college students at CESCI, Chatrapatti from Dec 29, 2022. The participants, numbering about 60 from various institutions, underwent residential training programme.

Former Rotary Club president T. Ravee said that as many as 11 colleges from different districts participated. The programmes included multiple sessions on innovation, building trust and team, cultural intelligence, trekking, thinking out of the box and among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Resource persons included Chitra Ganapathy, Managing Director of Kadambavanam Ethnic Resorts , Nithya founder Little Champions International preschool, N. Geetha executive trainer at Mozhi School of Skills and among others handled sessions. The Rotarians appreciated the winners during the valedictory function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US