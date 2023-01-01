Bharatidasan varsity student is Ms RYLA

January 01, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MADURAI

Ms Jane Oviya, a student from Bharatidasan University, Tiruchi, bagged the Miss RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) title and Thirumalai Vasan from Madura College Madurai was awarded Mr RYLA here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the Rotary Club of Madurai West had organised a three-day FUtuReady RYLA for the college students at CESCI, Chatrapatti from Dec 29, 2022. The participants, numbering about 60 from various institutions, underwent residential training programme.

Former Rotary Club president T. Ravee said that as many as 11 colleges from different districts participated. The programmes included multiple sessions on innovation, building trust and team, cultural intelligence, trekking, thinking out of the box and among others.

Resource persons included Chitra Ganapathy, Managing Director of Kadambavanam Ethnic Resorts , Nithya founder Little Champions International preschool, N. Geetha executive trainer at Mozhi School of Skills and among others handled sessions. The Rotarians appreciated the winners during the valedictory function.