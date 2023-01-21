ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathiar remembered

January 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Film director ‘Rasi’ Azhagappan distributing prize to a student at Barathi Ula in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

With an aim to instill poet Subramania Bharathiar’s thoughts and messages to young generation, the eighth edition of ‘Bharathi Ula 2022’ was held at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here on Saturday.

The event was organised by Urathasinthanai Vaasaga Ezhuthalargal Sangam. Speaking on the occasion, film director ‘Rasi’ Azhagappan said that it was such an honour to visit and speak at the same school where Bharathiar worked as a teacher years ago. “‘Mahakavi Bharathiar’ shone in those days and still continues to do so, because his words were not just poetic but had high morals and values,” he added.

Participants from the school sang a few Bharathiar songs and spoke on six various topics, including ‘Kundrena nimirnthu nil,’ ‘Vaakinile inimai vendum,’ and ‘Sollil uyarvu Tamil solle.’ The best speakers were awarded prizes while winners of the painting competition held as part of the event were also felicitated.

The series of events are being held between November 26, 2022 and January 30, 2023. Sangam’s secretary S. Udhayamram said that the team had met several thousand students through the events held in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bahrain etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sangam’s president Padmini Pattabhiraman, school’s correspondent S. Parthasarathy and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US