Bharathiar remembered

January 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MADURAI

With an aim to instill poet Subramania Bharathiar’s thoughts and messages to young generation, the eighth edition of ‘Bharathi Ula 2022’ was held at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here on Saturday.

The event was organised by Urathasinthanai Vaasaga Ezhuthalargal Sangam. Speaking on the occasion, film director ‘Rasi’ Azhagappan said that it was such an honour to visit and speak at the same school where Bharathiar worked as a teacher years ago. “‘Mahakavi Bharathiar’ shone in those days and still continues to do so, because his words were not just poetic but had high morals and values,” he added.

Participants from the school sang a few Bharathiar songs and spoke on six various topics, including ‘Kundrena nimirnthu nil,’ ‘Vaakinile inimai vendum,’ and ‘Sollil uyarvu Tamil solle.’ The best speakers were awarded prizes while winners of the painting competition held as part of the event were also felicitated.

The series of events are being held between November 26, 2022 and January 30, 2023. Sangam’s secretary S. Udhayamram said that the team had met several thousand students through the events held in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bahrain etc.

Sangam’s president Padmini Pattabhiraman, school’s correspondent S. Parthasarathy and others were present.