Bharathi remembered

11 September 2020 20:08 IST

People from different walks of life garlanded the statue of poet Subramania Bharati, on his death anniversary, at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here on Friday.

Headmaster K.S. Narayanan said that usually competitions were held for school students to commemorate the death anniversary. “But, since the school is not functioning owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, only the public garlanded the statue by following personal distancing norms,” he said.

Bharati joined the school as a Tamil teacher on August 1 of 1904. He worked for a monthly salary of ₹17.80. Arasan Shanmuganar, a Tamil pundit of the school, went on a long leave and he was the one who recommended the appointment of Subramania Bharati to fill up the vacancy, said Mr. Narayanan.