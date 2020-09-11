Madurai

Bharathi remembered

Floral decorations adorned the statue of poet Subramania Bharathi at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Friday, on his death anniversary.

Floral decorations adorned the statue of poet Subramania Bharathi at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Friday, on his death anniversary.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

People from different walks of life garlanded the statue of poet Subramania Bharati, on his death anniversary, at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here on Friday.

Headmaster K.S. Narayanan said that usually competitions were held for school students to commemorate the death anniversary. “But, since the school is not functioning owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, only the public garlanded the statue by following personal distancing norms,” he said.

Bharati joined the school as a Tamil teacher on August 1 of 1904. He worked for a monthly salary of ₹17.80. Arasan Shanmuganar, a Tamil pundit of the school, went on a long leave and he was the one who recommended the appointment of Subramania Bharati to fill up the vacancy, said Mr. Narayanan.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2020 8:09:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/bharathi-remembered/article32583284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story