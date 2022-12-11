Bharathi remembered at his birthplace

December 11, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

2193

Birth anniversary of Subramania Bharathi being celebrated at Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The 141st birth anniversary of poet Subramania Bharathi was celebrated in Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district on Sunday.

On behalf of Tamil Nadu government, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan, MLA G.V. Markandeyan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, RDO K Mahalakshmi among others garlanded the bronze statue at the poet’s memorial here. The Minister also went around a photo exhibition at the memorial.

Led by Panapakkam K. Sugumar, many writers and poets garlanded the statue of the late poet. Students from various educational institutions sung the songs penned by Bharathi.

In the evening, special programmes and cultural events marked the birth anniversary in which school students, dressed in the attire of Bharathi, sang his songs. Rotary Club of Kovilpatti president Ravi Manickam and others participated in the function and presented prizes to the winners.

In various institutions in the district, the public garlanded the statue of Bharathi and hailed his writings and songs. The speakers also recalled the sacrifices of the poet and his days in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

