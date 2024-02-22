GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bharat Scouts and Guides take out awarneness rally

February 22, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
School students taking out a election awareness rally in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

School students taking out a election awareness rally in Palayamkottai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Bharat Scouts and Guides took-out a rally in Palayamkottai on Thursday to create awareness among the voters and appeal to the electorate to cast their votes without fail in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

 As the Election Commission of India is gearing up for the Parliamentary polls in April and May, awareness creation among the voters with the theme ‘my vote, my right’ has started. Over 1,000 Bharat Scouts and Guides from various schools in Palayamkottai took part in the procession.

It was flagged off by Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dyandeorao at Christhuraja Higher Secondary School. The processionists returned to the starting point after traversing VOC Statue, South Bazaar and District Police Office.

 They carried awareness placards appealing to the voters to fulfill their democratic duty by exercising their franchise without fail in the election.

