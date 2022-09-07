‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ aims to evoke feeling of oneness, says Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram addressing the media in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

“India is occupied by forces which are dividing people on lines of language, religion and caste,” said former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram here on Wednesday.

In such a backdrop, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spearheading ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to bring people together and evoke a feeling of oneness, he said. But he alleged that some were making fun of it as ‘Bharat Chodo’ (Quit India).

“They are mimicking the ‘Quit India Movement’ led by Mahatma Gandhi and Congress. The members of Hindu Mahasabha did not take part in the movement that urged the British to leave India then nor do they want the country to be united now. Now we know who are the ones behind these comments,” Mr. Chidambaram told reporters.

People in power at the Centre were governing the country without having knowledge of economics and were continuing to implement wrong economic policies. “This can push our country to experience similar conditions that Sri Lanka is experiencing currently,” he charged.

He also said that issues of unemployment and inflation were soaring and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were visibly struggling and failing to control or ease the situation.

When asked about the increase in crimes in the State, he said there was no statistics pointing towards it. “Though crimes are occurring, they have not multiplied,” he claimed.