Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan launches Jana Gana Mana Abhiyaan campaign

Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan (BJA), a civil society platform, has launched an eight-month campaign Jana Gana Mana Abhiyaan (JaGaMA) from August 15 (Independence Day) to April 14, 2025 (Ambedkar Jayanti) with an objective to promote constitutional values, protect democratic institutions and strengthen non-violent political, ideological and cultural resistance to defend the Republic.

According to a press statement issued by Tamil Nadu State Convenor of BJA C. J. Rajan, JaGaMA comprises a series of activities, commemorations, protests and public engagements and training programmes. It aims to reach ‘400 paar’, that is, more than 400 Lok Sabha Constituencies and train 1.25 lakh volunteers by the end of the campaign. The campaign comprises nine phases, one phase of intense public activity followed by the next phase of organisational consolidation and training, he said.

He said that the BJA supported the INDIA Bloc in 156 ‘target parliamentary constituencies’ in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha elections have been a moral and political defeat for the BJP-RSS regime and a personal defeat for the Prime Minister.

To continually challenge and eventually reverse authoritarianism and majoritarianism, there is a deep and urgent necessity of creating a coalition-for-justice for those at the bottom of the social pyramid whose rights and needs are under unprecedented assault by the BJP-RSS dispensation, he said.