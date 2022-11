Bharat Gaurav train service from Koodal Nagar on Nov. 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway will run the seventh trip of Bharat Gaurav trains between Koodal Nagar and Amritsar and back.

A statement said that Train No. 06905 Koodal Nagar — Amritsar Bharat Gaurav Train would leave Koodal Nagar at 7.40 p.m. on November 3 and reach Amritsar at 6 a.m. November 11.

In the return direction, Train No.06904 Amritsar — Koodal Nagar Bharat Gaurav Train would leave Amristar at 11 p.m. on November 11 and reach Koodal Nagar at 2.30 a.m. on November 16.

The trains would have four AC 3-Tier coaches, six sleeper coaches, two pantry cars and two general second class and luggage-cum-brake vans, the statement added.