Bharat Gaurav tourist train to Udipi, Goa on December 7

November 13, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

MADURAI

A Bharat Gaurav tourist train will be operated through Senkottai, Sivakasi, Madurai, Dindigul to Goa, Mookambika Temple and South Canara on December 7.

A statement from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation said that the tour would cover Udupi, Mookambika Temple, Murdeshwar Temple, Sringeri (Sharada Temple), Horanadu (Annapoorneshwari Temple) and beaches of Goa.

The train that would start from Kochuveli near Thiruvananthapuram would leave Senkottai at 3.35 a.m. , Tenkasi at 3.50 a.m., Rajapalayam at 5.20 a.m., Sivakasi at 5.55 a.m, Virudhunagar at 6.30 a.m., Madurai at 7.30 a.m. and Dindigul at 8.40 a.m..

It would go via Tiruchi, Chidambaram, Chennai Egmore, Salem, Podanur (Coimbatore South), Palakkad to reach Madgaon (Goa) at 7.30 p.m. on December 8.

It would leave Madgaon at 7 p.m. on December 10 and return to Senkottai at 12.05 on December 12.

The train will have three AC 3-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, one pantry car and two power cars.

Further details can be obtained over 82879 31977 or 82879 32122.