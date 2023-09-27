Bharat Gaurav tourist train to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa to leave from Madurai on September 28

September 27, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Indian Railways is operating a round trip Bharat Gaurav service from Kudal Nagar railway station at Madurai to Hyderabad, Ajanta, Ellora, Mumbai, and Goa from September 28 to October 7.

Train No. 06905 will leave Kudal Nagar railway station at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 28 and will travel via Nagercoil Town, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam Town, Palakkad, Salem, Perambur, Maula Ali. It would reach Secunderabad on Sunday, and go to Aurangabad on Monday, and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on October 4.

After one night stay in Madgoan, it would return to Kudal Nagar at 9.15 p.m. on October 7.

Tourists would be taken for sight seeing at Charminar, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum. They would also visit Ramoji Film city.

They can visit Ellora and Ajantha.

In Mumbai, the tourists can visit Juhu beach, hanging gardens, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Bandra Bridge.

Interested tourists would be taken for Mandovi river cruise in Goa. Besides, they can visit Calangute Beach and Cathedral.

More information about the journey, including ticket availability and schedule can be obtained from www.railtourism.com and 8956500600.