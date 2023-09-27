HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Bharat Gaurav tourist train to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa to leave from Madurai on September 28

The train will leave Kudal Nagar railway station at 4 p.m. on September 28 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at Mumbai on October 4

September 27, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Indian Railways is operating a round trip Bharat Gaurav service from Kudal Nagar railway station at Madurai to Hyderabad, Ajanta, Ellora, Mumbai, and Goa from September 28 to October 7.

Train No. 06905 will leave Kudal Nagar railway station at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 28 and will travel via Nagercoil Town, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam Town, Palakkad, Salem, Perambur, Maula Ali. It would reach Secunderabad on Sunday, and go to Aurangabad on Monday, and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on October 4.

After one night stay in Madgoan, it would return to Kudal Nagar at 9.15 p.m. on October 7.

Tourists would be taken for sight seeing at Charminar, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum. They would also visit Ramoji Film city.

They can visit Ellora and Ajantha.

In Mumbai, the tourists can visit Juhu beach, hanging gardens, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Bandra Bridge.

Interested tourists would be taken for Mandovi river cruise in Goa. Besides, they can visit Calangute Beach and Cathedral.

More information about the journey, including ticket availability and schedule can be obtained from www.railtourism.com and 8956500600.

Related Topics

Madurai / railway

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.