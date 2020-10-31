Bharat Darshan pilgrimage train to leave Tirunelveli on Nov. 11

31 October 2020 20:27 IST

Madurai

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating a Bharat Darshan special tourist train tour (Diwali Ganga Snan).

The train would leave Tirunelveli on November 11 and reach Prayagraj (Allahabad). The train would go through Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Chennai Egmore, Nellore, Vijayawada, covering Gaya, Varanasi and Prayagraj, a statement said.

The package for the eight day-tour is ₹ 7,575 per person.

The package would offer sleeper class journey, accommodation in non-AC hall/dharmshala, non AC road transfers, south Indian vegetarian food, tour escort and security for each coach, protection kit like sanitizer, mask, face shield and gloves.

The Central/State government employees can avail leave travel concession for the above pilgrimage.

Further details can be obtained over: 90031-40680 and 82879-31964.