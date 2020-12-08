Bharat bandh evokes mixed response in Madurai

Madurai

Normal life was not affected by the Bharat Bandh called for by trade unions in support of farmers protesting in Delhi against amendments to Farm Laws, on Tuesday.

While buses and autorickshaws plied on the road as usual, a section of shops remained closed in the district. This was more pronounced in rural areas of Madurai where 50% of shops were closed, according to Communist Party of India (Marxist) rural district secretary, C. Ramakrishnan.

“We were able to see the anger among the common man in support of the farmers’ issue. The bandh was successful,” he said.

Over 1,000 protesters from various opposition parties like the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi took part in the road rook in the rural areas.

An attempt by the protesters to stage rail blockade at Sholavandan railway station was stopped by the police.

With incessant drizzle and intermittent showers reported in the district on Tuesday, autorickshaws were busy ferrying people. With TNSTC employees union having called for only demonstration, buses set out on time from all depots.