Bhagavathipuram – Edamon electrification to be completed by December-end

March 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The ongoing electrification work in the section connecting Tenkasi and Kerala via Bhagavathipuram and Edamon will be completed before December-end, Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth has said.

After inspecting the newly electrified Tirunelveli – Tenkasi section along with Principal Chief Electrical Engineer A.K. Siddhartha on Monday, Mr. Ananth said electrification between Shencottai and Bhagavathipuram on the Virudhunagar – Shencottai section was actively going on and hence this work would be completed before March-end.

Since the Shencottai – Punalur section has good number of tunnels and bridges, electrification work was taking more time. Hence, electrification between Bhagavathipuram and Edamon that was connecting Kerala with Tamil Nadu would be completed by December-end, the DRM said.

After the inspection of the electrification work done between Tirunelveli and Tenkasi for 81.51 Km in the forenoon, the speed trial-run with electric locomotive was conducted in the afternoon between Tenkasi and Tirunelveli.

“Based on the data collected during this trial-run, electric locomotive will be in operation in Tirunelveli – Tenaksi section within a couple of weeks,” Mr. Ananth said.