Beware of wrong turn towards Kuruvikkaran Salai Bridge

Many riders and drivers are caught unawares of such wrong turnings which happens in a fraction of second

February 18, 2023 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - Madurai

S Sundar
A car coming out of Vaigai North Bank Road making a wrong turn towards Kuruvikkaran Salai Bridge in Madurai.

A car coming out of Vaigai North Bank Road making a wrong turn towards Kuruvikkaran Salai Bridge in Madurai. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY. G

If you are riding a bike or driving a car on the Kuruvikkaran Salai bridge towards Aavin junction, beware. When you pass through the newly-widened bridge, in all probability a bike or other vehicle might make a wrong turn towards your side all of a sudden, from the Vaigai North Bank Road.

This is a routine occurrence ever since Madurai City Traffic police closed the opening on the median that allowed vehicles coming from Vaigai North Bank Road to take a right turn towards the bridge. These vehicles are supposed to take a left turn and make a U-turn at the Aravind Eye hospital signal to reach the bridge. However, all these vehicles take this dangerous short-cut.

With no police posted for enforcing rules, the vehicle-users blatantly violate the safety norms. A traffic police said that all these violations are happening despite the police placing few barricades on the right half of the Vaigai North Bank Road to prevent right turns.

However, a truck driver said that it was not feasible for bigger vehicles to take U-turn at the Aravind Eye hospital signal.

The police said that vehicles coming from Vaigai North Bank Road need not come till the bridge. Instead, they can make a left turn, some 100 metres ahead of the junction, towards the road leading to Anna Bus stand. From there, they can take a right turn towards the signal and smoothly reach Kuruvikkaran Salai bridge.

Road users expect the police to make this place safer by preventing wrong turns.

