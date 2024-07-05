Beware of job racketeers on the prowl

Jaihindpuram Police on Thursday registered a case of cheating against one B. Rajasekaran, 35, of Sivaganga district.

He had taken ₹ 3.12 lakh from a man from Jaihindpuram a year back on the promise of getting his son a government job. Later, he handed over an appointment order in the Department of Registration.

Rajasekaran demanded ₹2 lakh more for letting the youth join the new post.

When the father got suspicious over his new demand, he verified and found that the appointment order with Tamil Nadu government’s Gopuram emblem, was fake. Besides, he learnt that no such vacancy had existed in that particular office in Thamaraipatti.

After repeated demand for returning money failed, the man went to the district court seeking a direction to register the cheating case.

Gullible people walking with fake appointment orders to different Government departments is not new. Few such cases were reported at Madurai airport and even in Madurai Kamaraj university.

A few days back a woman received a call from a trickster claiming that he could arrange for a job in The American College in Madurai for a few lakhs. The woman was also sent a copy of an appointment order which had been issued to another candidate.

However, when the relatives of the woman cross-checked with the college authorities, they found it to be fake.

“We had faced similar fake appointment orders in the past too. Someone totally unrelated to the college has been taking huge money from job aspirants and cheating them. We have lodged complaint with the city police in the past,” college Principal, M. Davamani Christober, said.

The college has a well-laid procedure in appointment of employees, he added and warned people against paying bribe to anyone for a job in the college.

