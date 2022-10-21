Beware of fraudsters seeking personal details

Madurai When a college student from Usilampatti browsed his e-mail recently, he was shocked to find messages from his private bank which revealed that innumerable number of transactions running into several lakhs of rupees had been made.

Only then he was reminded of the newly-opened bank account based on the recommendation of one of the local men, and an employee of the private bank.

He was lured to open the savings bank account with zero balance for himself and his friends. He had given his Aadhaar card and mail id among other details to them.

Another shocking part is that the mobile phone number linked with the bank account had been changed to some other number and hence the transaction messages had not been received on his mobile phone.

As he grew suspcious about the transactions, he lodged a complaint with the Madurai district cyber crime police. "We are investigating into the nature of transactions and who had made them. Besides, the role of bank employee in the possible crime by changing the phone number in the bank account details is also under probe," said Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime, Madurai district), K. Mani.

The police have warned people against giving their personal details to anyone, especially at camps held for distributing mobile phone SIM cards and opening bank accounts.

"If someone really wants to open a bank account, he or she should walk into the nearest branch and interact with the genuine employees of the bank and not to strangers on road," Mr. Mani said.

Similarly, people should be aware that they should not give their personal details, including one-time password, to strangers calling over phone in the guise of bank manager, employee of cooking gas company, ration shop or electricity board.

A slip in giving these important details can help fraudsters loot all your hard-earned money, he said.