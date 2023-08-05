August 05, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PALANI

A group of people have circulated a telephone number (landline) which offers a ‘tele-service’ and takes down the name, star, gothram of devotees aspiring to do puja at the famous Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple, Palani.

Following complaints, the temple administration on Saturday has appealed to the public not to be taken for a ride.

The landline number, when dialled was said to be received by a priest at the other end. He allegedly takes down the names and other information for special puja on the occasion of ‘Adi Krutigai’ in the temple on a contribution made online. The priest also assures to send ‘prasadams’ by post.

“This is fake and people should not get lured by such offers. The temple administration has in fact, lodged a complaint with the Cyber police to investigate”, a press release stated.

