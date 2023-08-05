HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beware of fake teleservice, says Palani temple administration

August 05, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of people have circulated a telephone number (landline) which offers a ‘tele-service’ and takes down the name, star, gothram of devotees aspiring to do puja at the famous Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple, Palani.

Following complaints, the temple administration on Saturday has appealed to the public not to be taken for a ride.

The landline number, when dialled was said to be received by a priest at the other end. He allegedly takes down the names and other information for special puja on the occasion of ‘Adi Krutigai’ in the temple on a contribution made online. The priest also assures to send ‘prasadams’ by post.

“This is fake and people should not get lured by such offers. The temple administration has in fact, lodged a complaint with the Cyber police to investigate”, a press release stated.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.