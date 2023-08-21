Beware of cyber security threats, says Kanimozhi

August 21, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Women using the internet and social media should be aware of online security threats and should not hesitate to approach cybercrime police for help if they become a victim, according to Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Cybercrime against women’ held at Kamaraj College here on Monday, Ms. Kanimozhi said mobile phone, social media, artificial intelligence and other technological advancements that had become a part of everyone’s life tracked the searches made on the internet. Hence, users, especially women, should be extremely cautious. They should also be able to protect themselves from abuse of these developments.

“If you become a victim of cybercrime, you should file a complaint with the cybercrime police without fear and any hesitation. Besides protecting you from the offenders, the police will bring the offenders to book to render you justice without revealing your identity,” she told the gathering.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commissioner A.S. Kumari and director of National Cyber Security Research Council Kaliraj participated.