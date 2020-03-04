Beware of COVID-19, say doctors

With fresh cases of COVID-19 emerging in India and the total count of patients going up to 28 as on Wednesday, doctors advise people to be cautious.

COVID-19, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). It is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

The WHO adds that common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Meena Priyadarshini, ENT and Head and Neck Surgeon at Apollo Hospital, Madurai, says that COVID-19 spreads due to minute droplets when one sneezes or coughs. “We must avoid unnecessarily touching articles and must definitely not keep touching different parts of face, particularly nose, mouth and eyes,” she says.

She adds that it is better to avoid being in contact with those who have fever or sneezing. Affected persons must wear masks to ensure they are not spreading the risk. “If you are in doubt, visit a medical expert immediately. If they too think of the matter as a case of concern, they will refer you to the Government Hospital,” she says.

Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), J. Sangumani, says that one should definitely avoid travelling to countries abroad where there are reported cases of outbreak. Others must wash their hands frequently and avoid crowded places. He adds that those with symptoms can voluntarily come to the GRH for quarantine at the eight-bedded facility available.

Dr. Meena Priyadarshini adds that hand sanitizers with over 60% alcohol content can also be used to keep self hygienic.