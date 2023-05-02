Beware of artificially-ripened mangoes, say Food Safety officials

May 02, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Since the onset of summer, supply of juicy mangoes over the has been steady, filling up shelves and carts of fruit stalls and push carts in the city. However, officials of the Food Safety Department have advised the public to beware of buying artificially ripened mangoes.

Mangoes from Natham, Gopalpatti, Ayakudi near Palani, Theni, Krishnagiri, Salem file in to the markets in Dindigul. In order to make quick profit, a few traders have taken to bending the rules for the produce to ripen unnaturally.

This has called for stepping up the vigil on artificial practices to quicken the process of ripening which is harmful to health and is an offence as per Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, said Food Safety Officer S. Selvan.

Leading an inspection team recently, the officials seized over 400 kg of artificially ripened mangoes – the Imam Pasand variety – from five godowns recently near Kamarajar bus stand here. Sachets of ethephon, a chemical agent that helps fruits ripen within 10 hours, were also seized. A fine of ₹3,000 on each shop was levied. “Repeated offence would lead to cancellation of licences,” he said.

“The yield seems to be lesser this year and farmers themselves seem to resort to such a wrong practices in order to sell out when prices are high,” said Mr Selvan.

Intake of such mangoes can cause mouth ulcers, diarrhoea, gastric-related issues, skin rashes, etc. Explaining how consumers can identify artificially ripened mangoes, the official said that such fruits would have ripened evenly on all sides and would appear glossy. “Some would feel irritation in their eyes and hands after coming in contact with the fruit and decrease in sweetness giving it away that they are artificially ripened,” explained Mr. Selvan.

The seized mangoes were destroyed at the Corporation compost yard.

The surprise inspections will continue throughout the district during the mango season and severe action will be initiated against violating traders, he said.

People can lodge complaints with the Food Safety Department at 94440 42322 regarding artificially ripened mangoes and other violations.