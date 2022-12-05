Better working conditions for ‘exploited’ anganwadi workers to be stressed during four-day national conference to be held in Madurai

December 05, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Anganwadi workers are entrusted with the most crucial task in aiding the development of the nation by tending to the future citizens of the country, but their demands for basic working conditions and pay are neglected conveniently, said A.R. Sindhu, national general secretary of All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers (AIFAWH) on Monday.

She was addressing reporters ahead of the 10th national conference AIFAWH of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) to be held in Madurai between December 6 and 9 at Raja Muthiah Mandram.

“The conference would discuss the ways and means to achieve better working conditions for around 26 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers across the country including the 5 lakh members of the Federation. Over 650 representatives across the nation are expected to participate,” she added.

Their foremost demand is that the government must recognise these workers as employees, she said and added that the workers in Jammu and Kashmir are the least paid with ₹5,100 per month while workers in many States are only paid half the salary.

Speaking of vacancies, Ms Sindhu said that there are even centres where 100 children are being looked after by just two workers. Sometimes two workers manage even three centres. AIFAWH Tamil Nadu state general secretary T. Daisy noted that the State is yet to fill more than 25% of the vacancies.

“India performs poorly in the malnutrition and hunger index every year which indicates the need to strengthen the system, instead the Centre curtailed the allocation to the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) by 30% in the 2021-22 budget,” noted Ms Sindhu.

She added that the supply of nutritional supplement has been cut down by half in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh and with the rise in prices of cooking gas cylinders, workers pay out of their pockets to manage the centres.

The increasing burden on anganwadi workers, especially those in hilly regions, to update real-time data on malnourished and ‘severe acute malnourished’ children in each anganwadi on apps such as ‘Poshan’ or Nutrition Tracker without providing sufficient gadgets and internet data pack will be discussed at the conference.

Further, issues of renaming anganwadi centre with religious names, asking workers to engage in temple activities to “fight against malnutrition” will also be discussed.

“In short, we want to break the theme of the anganwadi centres being backed by exploited workers who are denied many basic things they rightfully deserve,” said Ms Sindhu.

AIFAWH state president S. Rathnamala and others were present.