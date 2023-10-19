Better utilisation of coir products will boost the economy, says Coir Board chief

October 19, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Better utilisation of eco-friendly coir products in various areas would improve the GDP of the country, said Coir Board chairman D. Kuppuramu here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Coir and its potential applications in agriculture for sustainable development’ organised by the Coir Board, Pollachi, at the Agricultural College and Research Institute in Madurai, he said that coir products can help preserve the environment in many ways. Also, it can boost the domestic economy in a big way.

He appealed to the agro-food entrepreneurs to explore the potential for value addition. There is a good potential for exports. However, the producers should focus on domestic markets also since the scope is wide for use of eco-friendly products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many agro-producers exported just raw materials which are converted into finished goods by the importer. He appealed to the manufacturers to adapt new technologies used by developed nations and export finished products with improvised quality and more eco-friendly properties.

Agricultural College and Research Institute Dean P.P. Mahendran said that the size of the coir pith was 400 micron to 1.2 mm. About one kg of coir pith would be able to absorb eight litres of water and that it has wide scope in soil stabilisation and conditioning.

The speakers also pointed out the research being done in collaboration with the Coir Board by some of the postgraduate and undergraduate students at the AC and RI. Staff advisor B.B. Saliha said that over 300 students participated in the day-long seminar. There was an expo of the coir products at the venue.

Earlier, Regional Officer T.V. Sabu welcomed the gathering. Director (RDTE, CCRI, Coir Board) Shanmugasundaram delivered the keynote address. Coir Board Inspector M.P. Vidyhadharan proposed the vote of thanks.

Technical sessions on value addition of coir pith for agricultural and industrial applications, diversified products from coir fibre, schemes and services with Coir Board were discussed by the resource persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.