Better health and hygiene practices will ensure a happy student community, says Minister

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi speaking at the School Hygiene Education Programme in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday said that learning hygiene practices is also a form of education and it is a necessity that helps one to be healthy.

He was speaking at the launch of the School Hygiene Education Programme, a flagship campaign under ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India’ rolled out as part of Reckitt’s – a global consumer and hygiene company – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

The programme is aimed at inculcating hygiene practices to around 3 lakh students in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu through its implementation partner, Gramalaya – a city-based non-governmental organisation working with public sanitation.

Minister for Registration P. Moorthy, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan were present.

Mr Poyyamozhi cited a survey in 2019 which said that one child out of three under the age of five is malnourished. “Since good health and hygiene are interlinked, such initiatives help build a happier student community. Along with providing better education to students, the State will also focus on building a healthy and nourished student community,” he added.

“When an individual maintains good personal and social hygiene, spread of diseases and infections can be easily prevented. Inculcating good sanitary practices during childhood would help them in the long run,” said S. Damodaran, founder-director of Gramalaya.

He added that Gramalaya has laid its impact in six States including Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh among others.

Director of external affairs and partnership (South Asia), Reckitt, Ravi Bhatnagar said that the campaign will focus on creating awareness of health, hygiene and nutrition among children as well as improving them to create a healthier country.

The programme would focus on sensitising children on the importance of handwashing, conducting sessions on hygiene through teachers who will be trained by experts in hygiene and to infuse messages of cleanliness in the curriculum.

Chief Education Officer K. Karthika and others were present.

Later, the Ministers took part in the Tamil Nadu Bharatha Scouts and Guides South Zone Camporee held at St. Britto Higher Secondary School.

Speaking at the event, Mr Poyyamozhi said that Scouts and Guides incultate good qualities along with discipline that helps in promoting a better society. He also urged students to implement their learnings for the development of rural areas.

The three-day training programme will be held for 500 scouts and guides in Madurai. The Ministers released an awareness postage stamp on Scouts and Guides movement under the ‘My Stamp’ scheme run by India Post.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and others were present.